CHARLESTOWN — A statewide push to expand housing by allowing more accessory apartments has rendered useless a Charlestown law that lets homeowners build dwellings on their property solely for their relatives.
It’s led local leaders to try to amend the town’s regulations to comply with state law, but also stay true to Charlestown’s desire to be a family-friendly town that is not, as some fear, “overrun” with seasonal and temporary rental units.
The issue took root last year, when the General Assembly amended state law to remove references to an “accessory family dwelling unit,” which Charlestown’s ordinance allows, and replaced it with “accessory dwelling unit.”
The change repealed a provision that limited such units to a primary residence and to family members. A new provision in the law says such dwellings can be in a primary structure or an accessory building, such as a garage or add-on structure.
Also under the revised law, any municipality that chooses to allow accessory dwelling units “shall not impose any excessive restrictions” on them, including limiting residents to family members only.
“In doing that, they essentially nullified the local ordinance, because the ordinance restricted an ADU to a family member only,” Town Solicitor Peter Ruggiero said.
In fact, town Building and Zoning Official Joseph Warner Jr. indicated he would not issue permits for family ADUs based on the amended law.
“He couldn’t enforce the ordinance,” Ruggiero said.
The state law still permits accessory dwellings for disabled family members or those who are 62 or older.
There’s concern in town that it will fundamentally change a local statute that was designed to increase affordable housing and will instead open Charlestown up to a rush of seasonal or temporary rental units.
“Other communities are grappling with this,” Ruggiero said. “They have a distinction between short-term rentals and everything else.”
Charlestown does not address short-term rentals, but might be able to do so, he said.
A bill introduced in the most recent session of the General Assembly would have addressed and updated conflicting language about ADUs. That bill passed the state House of Representatives, but not in the Senate. Still, the bill can serve as a template for Charlestown in its efforts to refine its local statutes, Ruggiero said.
Charlestown started to address the problem in January, but has yet to draft an amended ordinance.
The town’s existing laws about ADUs and provisions for income-restricted units will have to be deleted from the town’s ordinance code and updated, Ruggiero said.
The state law specifies that ADUs can include rentals, but can be limited to owner-occupied units as well.
“But you can’t limit who stays there. It doesn’t have to be a family member, it can be an unrelated individual. It’s a pretty big change from what people are used to, but at the same time it’s intended to expand housing stock,” he said.
Planner Jane Weidman said a bill similar to the one that failed would likely be introduced in the 2024 legislative session. She said if so, the town should prepare for a proliferation of accessory dwelling units in environmentally sensitive areas or in lots that are substandard.
Ruggiero said any application would still have to abide by current regulations for septic systems, wetlands or coastal features, for example.
The Town Council is supportive of changing the ordinance.
“We need to move forward with something, given we’re in this state of paralysis,” council member Susan Cooper said. “We were hoping the legislature would iron out some of this.”
Stokes said the town should use the failed legislation as a framework for its own ordinance.
“If we focus and build in that language now, it may prevent future changes that we have to make, one of those being that short-term rentals are prohibited in that new draft,” he said. “If we’re following that, we’re probably in the spirit of what the legislature’s future intent may be.”
The council has directed Ruggiero, Weidman and Warner to draft a proposed ADU ordinance, and also review the town Affordable Housing Commission’s draft ADU ordinance from 2022. They also will “work within the framework” of the General Assembly’s draft bill of this year as well as Weidman’s comments and suggestions in an Aug. 9 memo to the town.
