CHARLESTOWN — A rubberized asphalt chip-sealing project scheduled to begin June 9 and a separate liquid asphalt stone sealing project scheduled to take place June 7-30 are expected to cause minor road closures and traffic changes to allow for road maintenance.
The two projects are part of routine maintenance designed to help prevent deterioration of the town’s roads, the town said in a press release, and will address inadequacies in the roads. Town officials said in press releases that each will have minor impact on traffic, including very short road closures for the rubberized sealing and lane closures for the liquid asphalt work.
“Every attempt will be made to minimize disruption during this process, please be patient,” Charlestown Director of Public Works Alan Arsenault said in a press release.
The rubberized asphalt chip sealing will take place along East Beach Road from Post Road to the end of the pavement at Blue Shutters Beach. Vehicles will need to be parked off-road during the sealing, which is scheduled to take place on June 9 with work continuing the following business day in the case of inclement weather. Those parked on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Liquid asphalt stone sealing will occur over a three-week period and will include repairs to 22 roads in Charlestown. Roads impacted will include Arbutus Trail, Briarwood Drive, Burlingame Drive, Butter Lane, Cardinal Lane, Driftwood Lane, Healey Brook Drive, Lady Slipper Drive, Maize Drive, Maplewood Lane, Midland Road, Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Wood Drive, Quail Lane, Railroad Avenue, Ridge Road, Salt Meadow Point, Shumankanuc Hill Road, Tall Pines Road, Town Dock Road, Wintergreen Way and Zachery Bend.
During each of the projects, parts of the road that are being treated will be closed temporarily to allow the treatment to settle, a process that typically takes about five minutes. Those traveling along the road are asked to drive at 15 mph or less, especially between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and avoid parts of the road that appear shiny black or slick.
“Please remember that when traveling these roads during the rubberized asphalt chip seal and liquid asphalt stone seal process, use caution and drive slowly,” Arsenault said.
Those with questions are asked to call the town’s Public Works Department at 401-364-1230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.