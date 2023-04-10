CHARLESTOWN — The nonprofit ambulance organization that’s served Charlestown for more than 50 years had its busiest year on record in 2022.
The Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service responded to 1,522 calls, marking 40% growth since 2018. That growth has prompted a call from leaders to expand staffing for the ambulance, which also relies on volunteers.
“The organization just had our 50th anniversary two years ago. They started on a $5 subscription and spaghetti dinners,” Chief Andrew Kettle said. “We can’t provide the service we provide today on spaghetti dinners.”
Last year, Dynamix Consulting completed an assessment of the organization, which was founded in 1971. Kettle, board of directors President Bethany Gingerella and other ambulance officials met April 5 with the Town Council to discuss the findings and long-range issues faced by the organization.
“Any time you have an assessment done, you’re going to find opportunities for improvement,” Kettle said.
The biggest area, officials found, is the ambulance’s staffing model, which the assessment calls unsustainable. A self-proclaimed “data geek,” Kettle provided data on ambulance runs by year, month, week and day of the week.
“In the current year, January to March have been very average, but the numbers are still up,” he said. As for runs by day, “when you look at the summer, over 55% of our call volume is done Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
The staffing issue becomes even more significant in the summer, when the ambulance responds to more simultaneous calls for service.
“We have to find a second crew, have to find personnel from town or we go to mutual aid outside of town to handle that call,” Kettle explained.
In the early 1990s, faced with staffing struggles, it began a paid day crew program with grant funding from the town. The ambulance service schedules hourly per diem providers during the day and on-call per diem responders overnight. Volunteers supplement the per diem staff.
“Where I think we need to be is taking that per diem to 24 hours per day,” Kettle said. “And then continue to use our volunteer providers to supplement this per diem part-time staff.”
Kettle also would add a third provider during the day between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and a second crew on Saturday and Sunday. Adding the proposed summer coverage to Charlestown would also add about $220,000 to the budget, Kettle said.
With hourly pay between $19 and $25 for EMTs and paramedics, Charlestown is in the ballpark with Westerly when it comes to pay. But both towns lag behind South Kingstown at $30 for a cardiac EMT and $35 per hour for paramedics, according to Kettle’s data.
“South Kingstown just did a big raise,” he said. “That’s what we’re up against when we’re trying to keep our providers here. I have a great team and want to keep them here.”
CARS is primarily funded through fees for service, which include transport and annual subscription donations, and through funding requests provided by Charlestown.
In 2021, the service reported annual expenses of $685,838 and revenue of $737,203. Fees for service accounted for $407,903 of the total, and Charlestown budgeted $324,800.
“Half of our budget is built on the goodness of the people in town’s heart and then what we can get from insurance, and we never know what that’s going to be,” Kettle said.
Last year, the ambulance billed $2.3 million for services and is only projected to receive about $275,000 in payments, Kettle said. The ambulance did change its billing companies after unsatisfactory performance with a previous biller, Kettle noted.
“But the nature of this business is, we bill out much higher than we ever get paid,” he said.
CARS also receives revenue from donations, training, interest and other miscellaneous revenues accounting for 9% of total revenue.
The report also calls for several other actions, including a strategic planning process that contains a statement of mission, vision and values, “which we’ve done as a group,” Kettle said.
It also recommends an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, as well as outlining the community’s service priorities and expectations.
The Charlestown Town Council voted to have two of its members, President Deborah Carney and member Stephen Stokes, work with the ambulance board of directors on a long-range plan for ambulance service in town.
Stokes, at one time a member of the local ambulance, called for the town to work to fully support the organization.
“It’s the town’s responsibility to provide these services. To me, personally, the town should be funding fully the rescue of Charlestown,” he said. “We should set something in motion to begin that process.”
Discussions have come up from time to time about the town absorbing the ambulance service. Whether the town takes over the ambulance or funds it as a separate entity would be the subject of future talks.
“The idea of working in cooperation with one another seems to be a good financial approach,” Carney said. “We all know when we pick up the phone to call an ambulance, we want someone there quickly.”
Kettle said the ambulance service and its board have started chipping away at recommendations for a master strategic plan. Dynamix quoted Kettle a total of $16,000 to develop such a plan.
“I think that’s probably a good move and having the stakeholders included. This is a good first step,” he said. “As we develop long-term plans, it’s important for the council, administrator and community at large to have input.”
