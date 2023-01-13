CHARLESTOWN — Changes to a state law governing accessory dwelling units have rendered Charlestown’s own ordinance regulating such housing unenforceable, local officials say.
It’s put Charlestown in the position of either amending its own ordinance to come into compliance with state law’s mandatory provisions, or waiting on the chance that state lawmakers might eventually refine the law.
A proposed ordinance to do the former is in the works for next month in Charlestown.
The General Assembly last year amended state law to remove references to an “accessory family dwelling unit” that Charlestown’s ordinance allows, and replaced it with “accessory dwelling unit.”
The change repealed a provision that limited such units to a primary residence and to family members. A new provision in the law says such dwellings can be in a primary structure or an accessory building, such as a garage or add-on structure.
Also under the revised law, any municipality that chooses to allow accessory dwelling units “shall not impose any excessive restrictions” on them, including limiting residents to family members only.
There’s concern in town that it will fundamentally change a local statute that was designed to increase affordable housing and will instead open Charlestown up to a rush of seasonal or temporary rental units.
“The result of this is that with the passage of the bill, the town can’t enforce its own family accessory dwelling unit ordinance any longer,” Town Solicitor Peter Ruggiero said.
In fact, town Building and Zoning Official Joseph Warner Jr. indicated he would not issue permits for family ADUs based on the amended law, Ruggiero said.
“Because he can’t enforce an ordinance that has now been made inconsistent with the state law,” Ruggiero said, “And because these are enabling acts, the town can only do what it’s allowed to do.”
The state law still permits accessory dwellings for disabled family members or those who are 62 or older.
Accessory dwelling units can be a useful tool for increasing the stock of much-needed rental housing in a community, Town Planner Jane Weidman said in a memo.
“They should be carefully regulated to ensure that they are restricted to owner occupied properties and are to be used for year-round occupancy,” Weidman said. “If they are not designed to be compatible with neighborhood character and limited by infrastructure capacity, it can lead to increased density where it is not appropriate.”
An “opened up” ADU ordinance could work against the town’s goals of meeting state requirements for low- and moderate-income housing, resulting in a rush to add units that eventually become seasonal rentals, according to the planner.
Weidman also criticized the crafting of the state legislation.
“It was inexpertly drafted with conflicting sections, followed by a number of substitute bills that oftentimes did not fix an identified issue but made it worse,” Weidman said. “Since passed, there have been conflicting interpretations among the planning and the legal community. There is a consensus that further amendments to these sections of the Zoning Enabling Act are needed.”
The law the legislature changed last year could be revisited in the current session.
“It seems highly likely that the law that exists now will change as the session progresses,” Town Council President Deborah Carney said.
Weidman said the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, along with various partners, including the American Planning Association’s Rhode Island chapter, are working to get legislation submitted this session to make the amendments.
State Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Charlestown, Westerly, South Kingstown) acknowledged the state law needs changes.
“The language says that a town that chooses to permit ADUs cannot impose excessive restrictions,” she said. “It’s not clear whether basically banning seasonal or short-term rentals is an excessive restriction.”
Gu encouraged Charlestown to work on an ordinance that addresses family accessory dwellings.
The town council, Planning Commission and Building and Zoning Department are also drafting recommendations to clarify the language in the state law.
