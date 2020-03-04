WOOD RIVER JCT. — The Chariho Middle School drama club had its first dress rehearsal Wednesday for the production of "Frozen Jr.," which will be performed Friday and Saturday.
Dorothy Cummings, a Grade 5 teacher who is co-directing the play with Barbara Kelly, said she took over from longtime director Sylvia Overend, who died last year.
“We lost our beloved director last year, Sylvia Overend, so I took the program over in honor of her, to keep that tradition going, because she really has established a beautiful program here at the middle school,” she said.
“Sylvia and I, before she passed, had talked about doing this show, so this was the show that we decided to do,” Cummings said.
Auditions, which were open to students in Grades 5 though 8, took place in November and rehearsals began in December. This year’s cast includes 50 students and eight crew members.
First produced by Walt Disney Pictures as a 3D computer-animated film, "Frozen" tells the story of Princess Anna, who sets off on a journey accompanied by an ice man, his loyal reindeer, and a snowman, to find her sister, Elsa, whose magical power to create ice and snow has left the kingdom trapped in a never-ending winter.
“Because there’s a progression of how Anna and Elsa age, we actually have three Annas and three Elsas, being from a young child to a middle child to an adult,” she said.
In one of the more challenging scenes, Elsa changes costume in the middle of her song.
“The lights will go down in the auditorium and when they come back up, she’s in a different costume,” Cummings said. “That has to happen in about three seconds.”
Lexi Gardiner, who is in eighth grade, plays the adult Elsa.
“I really love this role,” she said. “It’s kind of like a way for me to — like, when I’m on stage, it’s not like I’m Lexi. I’m actually stepping into that part and it’s definitely a lot different than everyday and you feel a lot more powerful when you have that sort of role.”
That quick costume change, Gardiner said, was going well in rehearsal. “Actually, it’s a lot better than I first expected it to be,” she said.
Sarah Wojicik, who is also in eighth grade, plays the adult Anna.
“I love it,” she said of her role. “It takes me out of my comfort zone, but in a good way. I’m not really this outgoing person and it just makes me … I don’t know … I just like it."
Cummings said one of the rewards for all the hard work is seeing students such as Dylan McIntyre, who plays Sven the reindeer, become confident actors.
“One of the things that keeps me coming back — because I really wasn’t sure I could handle the program without Sylvia — is the growth of these children,” she said. “We’ve had students like Dylan, for example, who couldn’t even audition. He couldn’t. He froze. And he came back three times and finally he auditioned, and the growth he has shown performing has been remarkable.”
"Frozen" will be performed in the middle school auditorium on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets, which are $10 for adults and $5 for students, will be sold at the door.
