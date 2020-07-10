CHARLESTOWN — A property at 5 Oceanview Ave. sold for $2 million. Lori Joyal, associate broker and sales manager of Lila Delman’s Watch Hill Office, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer.
Sited on one of the highest elevations in Quonochotaug, the shingled cottage is located in Central Beach and has an ocean view. The existing home measures 2,105 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Central Beach offers private beach access, Quonochontaug Pond access and tennis courts.
This is the second property to have sold for $2 million in Charlestown in 2020. Joyal has been involved in both transactions, which tie for the top sales in the municipality year-to-date.
