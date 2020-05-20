CHARLESTOWN — Burlingame State Park was one of 19 parks throughout Rhode Island to re-open Monday after closing due the COVID-19 health crisis.
There will be some changes, however, designed to keep the park from becoming too crowded. Those changes include limited parking, and no public restrooms. The campground and swimming area will also remain closed.
Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing and to carry hand sanitizer.
The DEM announcement also asked visitors to bring their own trash bags.
“Park visitors should avoid picnicking, cookouts, gatherings, or games and activities that require contact, such as basketball, football, or soccer. DEM also asks that visitors bring a suitable trash bag and leave no trash behind in order to protect park workers and avoid litter,” the announcement states.
