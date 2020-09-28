CHARLESTOWN — Rhode Island Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Angélica Infante-Green visited Charlestown Elementary School early Monday morning to congratulate administrators, teachers and staff on the school’s national Blue Ribbon award.
Charlestown Principal Jennifer Poore said Infante-Green greeted the students and toured classrooms.
“She wanted to visit, given that we just won the Blue Ribbon, and she wanted to make it down to Chariho anyway,” Poore said. “She could meet the teachers, see the layout, see the technology they’re using, just some of the strategies, then we headed outside and she was able to greet the kids as they got off the bus.”
Also present for the commissioner’s visit were Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard, Assistant Superintendent Jane Daly and Linda McAllister, who represents Charlestown on the School Committee.
The Blue Ribbon is the highest honor the country can bestow on a school, and Charlestown is the third of the Chariho Regional School District’s four elementary schools to receive the honor. Ashaway school was awarded a Blue Ribbon in 2019 and Hope Valley received the Blue Ribbon in 2011.
“What an amazing accomplishment,” Picard said. “One of the reasons that I wanted to be a part of Chariho was the high standards and the high expectations.”
Nationally, 367 schools were designated Blue Ribbon this year by Education Secretary Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
The award is based on one of two categories: a school's overall academic performance or its progress in closing achievement gaps among certain groups of students, as determined by test scores. Charlestown was honored for its overall performance.
In addition to Charlestown, two other Rhode Island schools, Narragansett Elementary School in Narragansett and Kingston Hill Academy in Saunderstown, were recognized.
In a statement issued on Sept. 25, Infante-Green wrote, “This award is a credit to the teachers, school staff, students, and families who work hard every day to create environments in which children can learn and thrive. They are shining examples of Excellence in Learning in Rhode Island.”
With pandemic restrictions still in effect, 30% of Charlestown school’s 231 students are now learning at home, in a system the district calls “concurrent learning." Despite the additional workload of having to teach children both in the classroom and in their homes, Picard said Charlestown’s teachers remained focused on the needs of their students.
“They never forget that they must have high expectations for all and that their overall outcome needs to ensure that they have students prepared and ready,” she said. “So they do a lot of thinking about every child and really personalizing, but they never let go of the high expectations, which is why they’re a school that has achieved the Blue Ribbon.”
Poore said she had learned last spring that the school had been nominated, just as the district switched to distance learning, but she had to keep the exciting news to herself. The official announcement was not made until Sept. 24.
“I couldn’t tell anyone and there were a lot of essays that I needed to write, so I was like ‘this is not great timing,’” she said. “So while I’m trying to get the building shifted to distance learning, I had all of these essays and artifacts and data I needed to collate. There’s a lot that goes into the application.”
The official ceremony for Blue Ribbon school principals will take place on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 in Washington D.C., but this year, it will be virtual. The pandemic also prevented the school from holding the customary assembly to announce the award.
“It couldn’t be as big of a fanfare as it normally would have been but definitely, parents and staff are very excited,” Poore said. “It’s quite an honor.”
