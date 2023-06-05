CHARLESTOWN — From pet grooming to physical therapy, businesses in Charlestown are starting to benefit from a series of aid grants disbursed as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Charlestown Town Council President Deborah Carney, Economic Improvement Commission Chairman Craig Marr and Charlestown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Paliotta have hit the road in recent weeks, delivering ceremonial checks to each of the 10 businesses or organizations selected for the $5,000 grants. The program is funded with $50,000 of Charlestown’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation of funds and is intended to support investments that help the local economy continue to address COVID-19 impact and recovery.
“We are delighted to be able to provide much deserved funding to help local small businesses and nonprofit organizations with their continued recovery and long-term sustainability,” Carney said. “These are valued members of the Charlestown business community and we applaud their efforts to overcome the many hurdles to success that resulted from the pandemic.”
Grant recipients are the Charlestown Early Learning Center, Charlestown Physical Therapy and Health Services, Happy Acres Peddler Market, Hope Health Services, Neighbors Helping Neighbors Rhode lsland, Paws Pet Grooming, Siren Oyster, South County Habitat for Humanity, Southern Rhode lsland Volunteers and Yarns Not Forgotten.
The review committee that unanimously approved the 10 recipients consisted of Carney and Paliotta, as well as Marr, with Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki administering the funds.
“We’re happy to do it, because we feel so strongly that the Charlestown businesses need this money,” Konicki told the council when planning for the grants took place.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has administered ARPA funded COVID business grants for $100,000 to Westerly, $62,000 to Stonington and $19,000 for Stonington Borough.
The small businesses could apply for grants for several reasons: loss of business for declined sales due to COVID shutdowns, reimbursement of COVID supplies such as disinfectant and masks, and business improvements to extend their season or remain sustainable, or to expand their business area to outside.
The committee received 13 applications, and careful consideration was given to each during a rigorous vetting process, according to the committee. Grant applicants had to document a negative financial impact for March 3, 2021 to March 1, 2022. Paliotta said the recipients were informed on April 27.
The Town Council, EIC, Charlestown Chamber and Ocean Community Chamber finalized the details of how the grants would be distributed back in November.
“We would like to help rehabilitate the perception among many business owners that we’re not friendly to businesses,” EIC member Alexandra Lehman said at that time. “This is a great opportunity to demonstrate that.”
The council approved the ARPA funds for the businesses in August of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.