CHARLESTOWN — An effort by members of the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service is helping to expand medical response by making "Stop the Bleed" kits readily available in the community that would be accessible for the public during an emergency.
Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Chief Andrew Kettle said this week that his organization has installed multi-person response kits at several highly trafficked locations in the community that include a tourniquet, bleeding control dressings, compression bandages and other personal protective equipment.
"This is the latest in a series of ongoing efforts to improve emergency response and safety in our community," Kettle said. "We are always seeking new ways to provide immediate medical assistance, even before first responders arrive, and this intiative will help to further that effort."
The kits were funded by the Charlestown Town Council following allocation of $5,000 approved on June 8. Money from the allocation has been used specifically for the equipment and training supplies, including a mannequin to help train residents and first responders.
Kettle said the items were purchased at the end of June and installed in July at town hall, Blue Shutters Beach, Charlestown Town Beach and Charlestown Elementary School. The locations were selected carefully to address areas that would require longer response times and include enough materials to treat multiple victims at the same time.
The kits are designed for one-time use only and will need to be replenished if used, Kettle said. They may be used in a variety of responses, including for treatment of puncture wounds, large lacerations and more.
Each of the four community kits has been placed inside 24-7 lockboxes that also houses an automated external defibrillator, or AED device, as well as other first aid supplies. The vandalism-proof lockboxes were installed in 2019 and can be accessed using a number code available to all town dispatchers and given to citizens calling 911.
Kettle said the recently approved funding will also aid his agency in providing training to the public in a variety of ways, including at the department's open house and various festivals around the community.
"It's been a difficult year because of circumstances surrounding the pandemic, but we are hopeful that in the near future we will be able to resume these type of events, and participation will allow us to reach a greater segment of the population," he said.
In addition to the funding through the Town Council, Kettle said his agency and the Charlestown Police Department were also able to obtain grant funding that allowed officials to provide single-use "Stop the Bleed" response kits to each of the community's 20 sworn police officers. The goal of this effort was to provide materials that officers could use to aid medical responders in a serious crash or other incident that would cause severe bleeding.
Charlestown Police Lt. Philip Gingerella, who praised efforts by Kettle and others to acquire the equipment, said this week that it was only natural to make the simple one-use kits available to members of the department. Police frequently respond to medical calls, he said, and the department has a unique advantage as a result of the number of officers who have received training as EMTs.
"We are unique in the sense that many of our officers are also trained as EMTs or have received previous training," Gingerella said. "Of our officers, 10 of the 20 have active or previous EMT certification."
The department has already put the kits to good use, too.
Approximately a week ago, police and first responders were dispatched to a 911 call after a man suffered a serious arm injury after his arm became trapped and was crushed by a wood splitter. The injury caused an arterial bleed that a Charlestown officer was able to contain using a tourniquet from the kit and helped save the man's life.
It's the second time this year that a tourniquet has been used to prevent extreme blood loss. In April, an officer who happened to be carrying a tourniquet — they were not issued by the department at that time — responded to a motorcycle crash and used it to stop a severely bleeding leg suffered when he struck a guardrail.
"The doctors at Rhode Island Hospital later told us that if not for use of the tourniquet, the driver would likely have died," Gingerella said.
While the kits certainly come in handy in response, Gingerella said they could also serve a purpose in helping to protect the officers. If an officer were to suffer a gunshot and stab wound while on the job, he said they would be able to use the kit to aid themselves while waiting for backup.
In the future, Kettle said he would like to further expand the number of available kits in the community. He said the department has already identified potential locations, including popular recreation areas such as Burlingame State Park and Clark Memorial Park on Columbia Heights Road in Charlestown.
"Anything we can do to help potentially save someone's life is worth the effort," he said.
