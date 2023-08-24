CHARLESTOWN — The six-month job of acting town administrator turned out to be a trial run for Jeffrey S. Allen, after the Charlestown Town Council on Monday voted to make his stay a longer one.
Allen spent 32 years as a Rhode Island police officer and more than five years as chief of the Charlestown Police Department before stepping away from law enforcement in March 2018. Lt. Michael J. Paliotta succeeded him as chief.
But public service came calling again in February, when the council chose Allen to fill a temporary role after the sudden departure of former administrator Mark Stankiewicz to become town administrator in Berkley, Mass.
Allen said he’s grateful to the town for hiring him as the permanent administrator.
“I know I’ll do a great job and hopefully everybody’s happy with my performance,” he said.
It’s a role he’s become comfortable with over the past six months.
“Upon his appointment as acting town administrator in February, Jeff Allen hit the ground running,” Council President Deborah Carney said. “His attention to detail and work ethic are impressive. He has repeatedly proven in a very short time that he’s highly capable of doing the job. His performance to date certainly played a role in the Town Council ultimately selecting him for the permanent position.”
After advertising for the position, the town received 11 applications. The Town Administrator Search Committee interviewed three of the 11 applicants.
The ad hoc committee recommended two of the three finalists, including Allen, to the council for its consideration. As part of that final step, the council interviewed both.
“Jeff clearly made an impression on the search committee as well, or they would not have recommended him to the council,” Carney said.
However, the other candidate — who Carney said did not want to be publicly identified – did not attend Monday night's meeting for an interview.
The council’s interview and deliberations were held in closed session, but it resumed the public meeting to vote 4-0 to appoint Allen. Councilor Grace Klinger was not at the meeting.
In April, the council agreed to set the position’s salary between $115,000 and $125,000, and the council opted to offer Allen the latter. The town’s next highest-paid employee earns $118,000 annually.
The council also has eliminated a $10,000 travel stipend for the administrator that was in place while Stankiewicz was in the position.
This led to some discussion about Allen being able to use a town vehicle for any official business.
“In the future I could see another option of perhaps when the police department trades their vehicles, there may be one for me,” Allen said.
Included in the agreement is a provision that Allen will have access to a town vehicle for official work.
“He should have one,” Councilor Stephen Stokes said. “It should be provided by the town. There’s many a situation where he needs to be places and it should be an emergency vehicle.”
Details about retirement benefits are still being finalized, given Allen’s previous employment as a police officer and pension benefits from that position.
Allen will receive 19 vacation days and five floating, or personal, days. If he leaves employment to retire, he would be paid 70% of his accumulated sick leave, or 60% for any other reason, with a 216-day maximum.
He will receive a 2%-per-year longevity increase in pay, for a maximum of 10% at five years.
Allen has already proven himself capable in the eyes of Charlestown’s council. Carney said he was instrumental in hiring new town Treasurer Gail Wilcox in July. Wilcox is a certified public accountant with more than three decades of experience. She was treasurer in Charlestown from 2005 to 2007.
“As a member of the local community, he has a great understanding of the needs and the issues facing Charlestown,” Carney said. “His communication skills and responsiveness to all has played a huge role in creating a user-friendly town hall.”
Allen is one of several former police officials who have gone on to municipal administrative roles. In South Kingstown, former Rhode Island State Police Superintendent James Manni is town manager. Narragansett’s town manager is a former law enforcement professional, James Tierney. Westerly employs its former chief of police, Shawn Lacey, as town manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.