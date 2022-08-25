CHARLESTOWN — Members of the Town Council have accepted adjustments made to a proposed ordinance amendment designed to allow more compact development in subdivisions in exchange for more protected open space, but the fate of the ordinance itself remains undetermined after the matter was continued following a more than 3.5-hour public hearing Monday evening.
The hearing night drew a few comments of support and even more opposition before a packed room at the Charlestown Elementary School, but ultimately members only voted to accept a specified set of changes to language provided in two memos by Town Planner Jane Weidman. The vote to incorporate Weidman’s changes, which were specific to areas designated for open space and available for use as recreational space in each zone as part of the conservation development ordinance, were accepted unanimously.
Council President Deborah Carney said that although she supported the measure to incorporate those changes, she does not believe the ordinance is ready and would like to see further revisions before it is approved.
“If we are building this ordinance now, I want other aspects included because my concern is that if we approve this then the language and revisions will never come,” she said. “As we are adopting a new ordinance, I feel this is the appropriate process to ask questions and have these conversations.”
Council Vice President Cody Clarkin, at just before 10:30 p.m., called on the council to continue the matter. The hearing will resume during a special meeting scheduled for Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Charlestown Town Hall.
If the meeting is unable to seat all those from the public in attendance, officials said the council would be provided a list of available dates for a meeting at Charlestown Elementary School and set a meeting the same night.
The continuance caused visible frustration for others including Councilwoman Bonnie Van Slyke, who said she believed the town officials and volunteers had already put nearly a year and a half of work into the ordinance and she did not want to delay the matter any further.
“This has gone on long enough. I think we should be finishing this already,” she said.
Prior to the meeting being continued, the council’s amended draft was altered to include less open space requirements, as well as allowing more of that space to be used as “active recreational space,” such as an athletic center or tennis courts.
Under the approved changes to the proposed ordinance, R-40 zones would be required to maintain 40% open space while the open space requirements for R-2A zones would be reduced from 60% to 50% and in R-3A zones from 70% to 60%. The changes also account for adjustments that will now allow up to 15% for open space for active recreation, rather than 10% as originally proposed.
Weidman said the purpose of the ordinance amendment isn’t to take any rights away, but rather to offer new and alternative opportunities for the town and developers to work with that would simultaneously protect the environment and residential land alike.
“The intent of the purpose statements is to guide the ordinance into the future, so that when you do start talking about duplexes or smaller houses or any of that, you have a guide to work from,” she said.
The ordinance has been a hard sell to the public, however, and many of those in attendance were vocal against the proposal and said they believe the ordinance isn’t ready. A smaller group, which included council candidate James Mageau Sr., said they were “astonished that such a proposal would be considered at all.”
For many in opposition, such as Shumankanuc Hill Road residents William and Kim Coulter or resident Evelyn Smith, the concerns center on the fact that the proposal doesn’t do enough to protect open space and instead provides a loophole for developers to create tighter subdivisions and increase density. The measure would instead handcuff landowners by eliminating or replacing existing regulations and limiting owner development rights.
Another resident, Linda Hines, also noted that she was concerned that tighter lots and closer homes could have a negative impact on privacy, something that many residents in the quiet community chose Charlestown for.
“There are a number of hopeful, promising aspects of this ordinance that could be helpful if they were to be seriously and rationally adopted, but this is not an ordinance that is ready for adoption,” Smith said.
A few in attendance also expressed concerns over the credibility and agenda of those involved in drafting the ordinance including Scott Millar, manager of community and technical assistance for Grow Smart Rhode Island, which led to a few disruptions over the course of discussions before council members were able to return the focus to the podium.
The plan wasn’t without its support either, however, including receiving positive feedback from council candidate Joshua Vallee, Leo Minelli and Planning Board Chairwoman Ruth Platner.
They said the hope is that through establishing the amended ordinance, the community can begin to address more complex aspects of development including regulations over duplex houses in more detail. Weidman said she too believed this was the first step in a much longer, ongoing discussion.
“I think that these discussions are worthy ones, but it is one for the future and this is the first step in building in flexibility to provide better for different types of housing,” Weidman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.