CHARLESTOWN — In a townwide survey conducted last fall, taxpayers voiced interest in seeing focus on areas including job growth, affordable housing and recreational development of pedestrian pathways and trails. Federal pandemic funding may end up providing the financial jump-start needed for officials to get the ball rolling on these initiatives and more.
Members of the Charlestown Town Council expressed interest in using the town’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide a boost to numerous organizations and local initiatives. The discussion, the council’s first regarding use of the funding, included potential allocation of grants or conditional funding to aid with affordable housing reconstruction and rehabilitation, investment in small businesses, construction of the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House, purchase of fire and ambulance equipment, and financial assistance to Wood River Health Services.
Under federal law, all of the town’s funding must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by 2026, otherwise it will be forfeited back to the U.S. Treasury.
Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said Charlestown has retained the services of iParametrics, a consultation firm specializing in the administration of COVID-19 funds, to aid in the allocation process.
“Charlestown will get approximately $2.3 million in ARPA funds, and we will be getting it in a lump sum under the government services category,” Stankiewicz said. “When the federal money was passed in legislation, there were certain intentions and there are essentially six buckets in which this money can be spent.”
During a meeting on Monday evening, attorneys and iParametric representatives told the Town Council that the community would have considerable flexibility in spending thanks in large part to the revenue-replacement framework in the Final Rule, the guiding document regarding oversight of ARPA spending, that would allow the town to spend all $2.3 million as general revenue replacement for pandemic-related losses.
It would also allow the town flexibility to consider a variety of options in how to then spend that money, using it for health and safety matters, to aid in economic recovery, to address student learning gaps and more.
Kennedy Shannon, director of long-term community recovery for iParametrics, said with regard to some of the early town requests regarding possible projects, nearly every one would be eligible to be funded using the ARPA money.
“With a review of the city’s particular proposal, requests for emergency response and medical services such as with Charlestown Ambulance or Wood River Health, have all been reviewed and would all be allowable under ARPA,” she said. “With regards to the Maddie Potts Foundation, under the revenue replacement framework, things like that would be allowed to be funded.”
When it comes to divvying out the funds, Shannon said the town would have the ability to provide more generalized grants or to set conditions on any funding offered. Attorney Allan Fung, a partner with Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara LLC assigned to aid Charlestown on legal matters related to COVID-19 funding, said the community may be better situated to limit conditions, however, as providing unnecessary oversight can cause delays that would potentially lead to money going unused and returned.
Fung also cautioned the town to be cautious in allocating funding directly to construction projects, noting that it would require following uniform federal RFP guidelines and other stringent regulations or the town would risk the money being forfeited.
When it comes to use of funding for a project such as the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House, however, he indicated the timelines and a grant to the foundation would be acceptable provided the project is completed and money spent prior to the 2026 deadline.
Costs on the field house have more than doubled since the start of the pandemic, organizers said. Maddie Potts’ father, Dan Potts, reiterated to the council that the project continues to move forward with a goal of construction being completed before the fall sports season.
“The building will be done on Aug. 14,” he said.
Members of the council tentatively added two items to discuss at their first meeting in June: purchases of a response vehicle for Charlestown Ambulance and radio equipment for the Charlestown Fire District. Both purchases are likely to be marred with heavy delays due to supply chain issues and will cost more the longer it takes to approve a purchase, Stankiewicz explained.
Both those items will go before the council at its June 13 meeting.
If both are approved, the town would have approximately $1.8 million in additional funds to allocate. Members of the council expressed unanimous interest in determining how those funds will be allocated during a workshop to be held at a later date.
“We certainly need to take some time and digest this,” said Councilwoman Bonnie Van Slyke. “We have only really just begun to look at where we might spend this.”
