CHARLESTOWN — When the recently elected members of the Charlestown Town Council take their oath of office in a few weeks, incumbent councilors Deborah Carney and Grace Klinger will suddenly find themselves part of a supermajority of Charlestown Residents United-endorsed candidates.
It will also mark a stark shift in control of the five-member board, which had been under the majority leadership of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance for years.
Carney, a Democrat and president of the council during the past year, and fellow CRU members Klinger, Richard "Rippy" Serra and Stephen Stokes, all Republicans, will now seek to enact policy supporting platform goals of aiding small business growth, improving affordability, enhancing transparency and putting a focus on families.
“We entered the campaign with a clear idea of what it was that we wanted to accomplish, and I am looking forward to enacting and carrying through what we included in our platform,” Carney said this week.
CCA member Susan Cooper, an unaffiliated incumbent, was also reelected last Tuesday. The new board will take office officially once election results are formally certified, first by the state and later by the town’s Board of Canvassers.
A veteran in local politics with more than 20 years of experience, Carney is the incumbent president of the council, despite the CCA holding the majority. She said in the coming term, she and other CRU members are committed to working on what they promised during the campaign.
Given the developments over the past few years, including high-impact inflation and post-pandemic economic instability, CRU members said that addressing affordability and retaining and attracting small businesses will be critical components that the council will hope to address right away.
“When our children are ready to enter the workforce, they should be able to afford to buy a home here and remain in the community if that’s what they choose,” Carney said. “It will be critical to maintain a low tax rate through responsible budgeting and fiscal management.”
Klinger said in a written response during the campaign that solutions will require finding partners for the development of appropriate, cost-efficient housing options in the community in order to maintain rural character and charm while simultaneously expanding affordable housing stock. Currently, she noted, the town has only a 4% stock, well below the required 10%.
Serra said the council will also need to work to strip a reputation developed in recent years that the town is “anti-business.” He said those seeking to do business in the community are stuck facing an impossible list of regulations and restrictions, and that the impact has resulted in struggles for small business owners.
The group as a whole also campaigned on several additional planks including protecting shoreline access, open space preservation and enhancing communication with the public. Carney, Klinger, Serra and Stokes have all been proponents of assuring “discussions remain public,” and said more would be done to assure residents are heard on every topic.
Stokes said in a recent interview that it will be important to break down barriers, and said he will make it his priority to assure that everyone has a voice in the process during the coming term.
“I want to be a voice for everyone, and I want to make sure everyone has a chance to have their ideas heard, even if it might be a position on an issue that I disagree with," he said recently. "We need to do more to work with one another; we are all here because we want what’s best for the town.”
