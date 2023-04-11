CHARLESTOWN — The Town Council has adopted a draft budget of $29.7 million, including Chariho expenditures, which will be sent to a public hearing on May 1.
The hearing is the next step in a process that culminates in a budget referendum on June 5.
The town’s Budget Commission, which drafts the spending plan, noted that the dollar increase in expenditures over the current year would be $819,204, or 2.83%.
The commission recommended a tax levy rate of $5.71 per $1,000 of property valuation. That’s down from the current rate of $8.17, but it also factors in growth of the town’s $4.2 billion grand list, based on a revaluation completed in December 2022.
“Charlestown’s tax rate, based on the latest data available, is the fourth lowest in the state of Rhode Island for residential and commercial real estate,” the commission noted. “This proposed budget maintains, and quite possibly improves, this favorable position.”
Chariho school budget expenditures for Charlestown in 2023-24 are $13.9 million, an increase of just $54,712, or 0.39%. Municipal spending accounts for $13.2 million of the proposed budget. Department expenditures increase by 7.29%.
A major recommendation by the Budget Commission is that the town create an improved Department of Finance, headed by a qualified director. The commission included $187,000 to fund the position and a part-time clerical “floater” position.
Among other suggested staffing changes, the commission proposes increasing the Animal Control Department’s two part-time hourly positions from 18 to 29 hours per week and adding a new police officer position.
The hike in animal control hours is designed to provide adequate animal care and public hours on weekends and holidays. The police position would help shore up law enforcement staff while one current officer is on extended full-time military duty.
The budget also would grant the Charlestown Ambulance and Rescue Service’s request for an additional $222,800 for 24-hour per diem staffing daily as well as increased staffing during high call volume times in the summer.
The commission also noted departmental budget requests included the largest increase in position and salary upgrades in recent memory. It recommended town officials take a look at job classifications “to ensure future job classification, criteria and salary equity.”
For major capital projects, the commission proposed two replacement police vehicles at $115,000, a new large truck plow and sander for Public Works at $186,700 and asphalt resurfacing expenditures of $177,255.
The council made some adjustments to the budget at an April 5 workshop, but kept the “bottom line” total unchanged. Among the changes was reducing the town administrator salary from $148,000 down to $130,000 and eliminating a $10,000 vehicle stipend.
It also added $10,000 for contracted service and maintenance of the town’s disc golf course at Ninigret Park, taking the work out of the Public Works line item.
“That money had been included in the same line with money for trail-clearing, so it has been pulled out,” Council President Deborah Carney said.
Later, the council voted to approve placing budget items presented by the Disc Golf Ad-hoc Committee under the direction of the Parks and Recreation director. The director also would oversee staffing of disc golf course maintenance for the next fiscal year.
The council also put $55,000 into a fencing project for the basketball courts at the park, and set aside $50,000 for possible increased staffing in areas such as public works and police, Carney said.
After the May 1 hearing, the council will set the budget for the all-day ballot in June at its May 8 meeting.
Councilor Susan Cooper personally thanked the Budget Commission for its work.
“It’s a highly professional, dedicated group of people. I don’t know that everyone realizes the amount of time that they spend between January and March on the budget and how much knowledge they represent in terms of experience with the town.” she said.
