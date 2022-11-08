Following are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s voting as of 10:15 p.m. The results will not be official until mail-in ballots are counted and the state certifies the numbers: (* = elected) 

WESTERLY

Candidate........................................Votes                                        

TOWN COUNCIL (7 OPEN)

William J. Aiello (U) ...............4,613

Joy L. Cordio (D)....................4,566

Dylan J. LaPietra (U)...............4,530

Robert L. Lombardo (U)...........2,597

Kevin J. Lowther II (D)............4,872

Mark S. Melvan (U).................2,443

Edward P. Morrone (D).............4,985

Philip M. Overton (R) ..............5,128

Mary E. Scialabba (D)..............4,194

Mark J. Sullivan (U).................3,096

SCHOOL COMMITTEE (3 OPEN)

Leslie S. Dunn (D)..................4,142

Angela B. Goethals (D)............3,199

Timothy C. Killam (U)..............3,377

Seth M. Logan (U)...................2,885

Michael W. Ober (D)................3,891

Lori E. Wycall (R)....................4,106

CHARLESTOWN

TOWN COUNCIL

Deborah Carney (D)..................2,072

Susan Cooper (U).....................1,755

Peter N. Gardner (U).................1,634

Grace Klinger (R)......................1,869

James M. Mageau Sr. (U).............517

Ann E. Owen (U).......................1,523

Lorna M. Persson (U).................1520

Richard Rippy Serra (R).............1,944

Stephen J. Stokes (R)................1,789

Joshua D. Vallee (U)..................1,288

David Wilkinson (U)...................1,507

CHARIHO SCHOOL COMM. (3)

Donna Chambers (U) ...............2261

Kim M. Coulter (R) ..................1,792

Craig Louzon (U) .....................2,366

Linda Delfino Lyall (U) ..............2,061

James E. Sullivan (R)................1,543

PLANNING COMMISSION

Gabrielle E. Godino..................1,469

Walter "Peter" Mahony III.........1,729

Carol Ann Mossa......................1,754

Lisa Marie St. Godard...............1,934

Patricia A. Stamps....................2,003

TOWN MODERATOR (1 OPEN)

Charles Beck (U).....................3,409

HOPKINTON

TOWN COUNCIL (5)

Robert W. Burns (R)..................1,634

Sharon A. Davis (D) .................1,712

Michael J. Geary (R) .................1,932

Robert T. Greene (R).................1,551

Scott Bill Hirst (R) ....................1,590

Edwin W. James (R)...................1,453

Robert J. Marvel (U) ..................1,347

Stephen C. Moffitt Jr. (U) ...........1,625

CHARIHO SCHOOL COMMITTEE (3)

Tyler M. Champlin (R)................1,826

Polly Ann Hopkins (R).................1,916

Larry Clark Phelps (R).................1,750

Endawnis M. Spears (D) .............1,589

TOWN CLERK (1 OPEN)

Marita D. Murray (U)..................2,903

TOWN MODERATOR (1 OPEN)

David A. Stall (R).......................2,362

TOWN SERGEANT (1 OPEN)

Write-in ..................296

DIR. OF PUBLIC WELFARE (1 OPEN)

Maria Cristina Lavigne (R).........2,533

RICHMOND

TOWN COUNCIL

Lauren E. Cacciola-Parmer (D) ......1,175

Michael Colasante (R)....................1,526

Daniel E. Madnick (U).....................867

Richard G. Nassaney (R) ...............1,598

Ronald D. Newman (D) .................1,293

James H. Palmisciano (U)................994 

Mark Taylor Reynolds (U)...............1,207

Helen F. Sheehan (R)....................1,480

Mark H. Trimmer (R).....................1,461

Jeffrey M. Vaillancourt (R)..............1,267

Samantha R. Wilcox (D)................1,397

CHARIHO SCHOOL COMMITTEE (2)

Ryan P. Callahan (U) .....................919

Kathryn E. Colasante (R)..............1,427

William G. Day (U) .......................797

Patricia A. Pouliot (R)...................1,479

Jessica Marie Purcell (D) ..............1,276

Legislative

RHODE ISLAND

SENATE DISTRICT 38

Caswell Cooke Jr. (U)..................3,285

Victoria Gu (D)...........................5,808

Westin J. Place (R)......................3,494

SENATE DISTRICT 34

Jennifer C. Douglas (D).............5,830

Elaine J. Morgan (R) .................7,136

HOUSE DISTRICT 36

John F. Pacheco III (R)...............2,920

Tina L. Spears (D).....................4,641

HOUSE DISTRICT 37

Samuel A. Azzinaro (D)..............4,858

HOUSE DISTRICT 38

Brian Patrick Kennedy (D)...........3,130

Donald J. Kohlman (R)................2,286

HOUSE DISTRICT 39

Sean Patrick Comella (U).............669

Megan Cotter (D)......................2,989

Justin Price (R).........................2,985

CONNECTICUT

SENATE DISTRICT 18

Farouk Rajab (D).......................XXX

Heather Somers (R)..................XXX

HOUSE DISTRICT 41

Robert Boris (R).........................XXX

Aundre Bumgardner (D)..............XXX

James "Jake" Dunigan (U)............XXX

HOUSE DISTRICT 43

Ashley Gillece (D)........................XXX

Greg Howard (R).........................XXX

BALLOT QUESTIONS

WESTERLY

4. AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF BONDS AND NOTES IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $50,000,000

Shall an Act, passed at the 2022 session of the General Assembly, entitled, ‘An act authorizing the Town of Westerly to issue not to exceed $50,000,000 general obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing and equipping of schools and school facilities throughout the Town, subject to approval of state housing aid at a reimbursement rate or state share ratio of not less than 35% for expenditures eligible for state aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the School Building Authority Capital Fund’ be approved?

Approve..............6,077

Reject.................2,890

5. RHODE ISLAND CANNABIS ACT - MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY  Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town?

Approve.............4,983

Reject................4,083

6. TOWN COUNCIL TERM LIMITS

Effective beginning the General Election of 2024, should § 2-1-1 of the Town Charter be amended to state that Town Councilors shall be elected to staggered terms, as follows: The top four (4) vote earning members will serve for four (4) years, the following three (3) vote earning members will serve for two (2) years. No Town Councilor will be able to serve for more than eight (8) consecutive years?

Approve...........6,412

Reject..............2,498

7. DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS

Should § 10-1-1 of the Town Charter be amended to eliminate the vacant position known as the “Director of Public Works”? The positions of Superintendent of Public Works and Superintendent of Utilities shall remain.

Approve..............6,410

Reject.................2,399

8. DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

Should § 12-4-1 through § 12-4-5 of the Town Charter be amended to eliminate the vacant position known as the “Director of Development Services” and all references to it?

Approve...........6,191

Reject..............2,465

9. RHODE ISLAND CODE OF ETHICS

Should § 2-1-2 of the Town Charter be amended to be consistent with the Rhode Island Code of Ethics?

Approve...........6,590

Reject..............2,140

10. INDEPENDENT AUDIT

Should § 2-1-11 of the Town Charter be amended to read: ‘The Town Council shall engage in the competitive bidding process set forth in the Rhode Island General Laws and seek proposals for an independent audit of the financial transactions and related documents of the Town annually, at the close of the preceding fiscal year, to be conducted by a certified public accountant holding a certificate from the state and having no personal interest in the financial transactions of the Town. Such examinations shall conform with generally accepted auditing standards and shall include all procedures necessary for the auditors to express an informed opinion of the financial practices and accounts. Once accepted by the Town Council, a copy of the audit report shall be filed with the Town Clerk and shall be a public record. The Town will comply with the standards set forth by the Office of the Auditor General which includes, but is not limited to, financial statement timeline and filing dates, competitive bidding requirements and Request for Proposal materials.’?

Approve...........7,178

Reject..............1,508

11. FINANCIAL IMPACT STATEMENT PUBLICATION AND PUBLIC ACCESS

Should § 2-1-9(i)(2) of the Town Charter be amended to require that the number of days a financial impact statement provided by the Town finance department and published in a newspaper having general circulation in the Town and on the Town’s publicly accessible website for bond referenda be reduced from not later than sixty (60) days prior to approval, to not later than thirty (30) days prior to approval?

Approve..........5,751

Reject.............2,855

CHARLESTOWN

4. RI CANNABIS ACT; MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY

Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use of cannabis be issued in the Town of Charlestown?

Approve.............2,144

Reject................1,809

HOPKINTON

4. RETAIL SALE OF ADULT RECREATIONAL USE CANNABIS

Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town?

Approve.......2,070

Reject..........1,397

RICHMOND

4. LICENSES FOR CANNABIS RELATED BUSINESSES

Shall new cannabis-related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational-use cannabis be issued in the Town of Richmond?

Approve......2,080

Reject.........1,496

5. TOWN MANAGER

Shall the Charter be amended to make the Town Administrator a Town Manager with more authority over personnel administration? (Amends Art. 1, Sec. 3; Art. 3, Sec. 4; Art. 3, Sec. 7; Art. 4, Sec. 1; Art. 4, Sec. 2; Art. 5, Sec. 3.)

Approve......1,608

Reject.........1,781

6. BUDGET REFERENDUM

Shall the Charter be amended to replace the Financial Town Meeting with an annual budget referendum preceded by two public hearings and followed, if necessary, by a second referendum on a revised budget? (Amends Art. 3, Sec. 2; Art. 3, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 2; Art. 4, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 6; Art. 5, Sec. 1; Art. 5, Sec. 2; Art. 5, Sec. 3.)

Approve.......2,293

Reject..........1,073

7. HIRING DECISIONS

Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit Town Council members from attempting to influence the Town Manager’s decisions on hiring, promotion, and removal of Town employees? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1B.)

Approve........2,389

Reject...........1,049

8. MANAGER PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Shall the Charter be amended to require the Town Council to annually review the Town Manager’s job performance? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1A.)

Approve.........2,993

Reject............471

9. EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Shall the Charter be amended to require the Town Manager to implement an annual review of the performance of all employees, including department directors? (Amends Art. 4, Sec 1B.)

Approve..........2,930

Reject..............523

10. TEMPORARY MANAGER

Shall the Charter be amended to give the Town Manager the authority to appoint a department director to serve as a temporary Town Manager in the Town Manager’s absence? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1D.)

Approve.......2,389

Reject..........1019

11. RECREATION DEPARTMENT

Shall the Charter be amended to transfer responsibility for supervision of the Recreation Department from the Recreation Commission to the Town Manager? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 2E.)

Approve.....1,348

Reject........2,032

12. MUNICIPAL COURT

Shall the Charter be amended to add a reference to the state law that allows, but does not require, the Town Council to enact an ordinance establishing a municipal court? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 4B.)

Approve........1,763

Reject...........1,550

13. CHARTER AMENDMENT

Shall the Charter be amended to repeal the provision enabling charter amendment by voter initiative in order to make the Charter consistent with state law? (Repeals Art. 7, Sec. 4.)

Approve.........1,937

Reject............1,362

14. TEXT CORRECTION

Shall the Charter be amended to make typographical corrections for clarification, internal consistency, and consistency with state law without changing the meaning of any provision? (Amends Preamble, Art. 2, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 5; Art. 5, Sec. 1C; Art. 5, Sec. 1F, Art. 5, Sec. 2B)

Approve........2,644

Reject...........758

RHODE ISLAND

1. UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND NARRAGANSETT BAY CAMPUS - $100,000,000

Approve

Reject

2. RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL BUILDINGS - $250,000,000

Approve

Reject

3. GREEN ECONOMY BONDS - $50,000,000

Approve

Reject

