CHARLESTOWN — Police and fire officials are continuing to investigate an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a travel trailer that was parked outside a home on Center Street.
The police later on Wednesday confirmed that a man who had been using the trailer as a primary residence, 42-year-old Eric Fahlman, was found dead inside the fire scene at 10 Center St. in Charlestown on Wednesday morning. Fahlman’s cause of death has not been formally determined and an autopsy will need to be conducted.
Charlestown fighters, police and personnel with Charlestown ambulance and rescue were called to the home around 1 a.m. for reports of an active fire in a travel trailer. When responders arrived, they found the trailer parked near the home and fully engulfed in flames.
It was quickly determined that Fahlman, who owns the trailer, was missing and a search was conducted. His remains were eventually found within the fire scene, the police said.
Further details of the response and investigation were not released on Wednesday.
The Office of the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal and the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Officer are continuing to assist in the investigation. This fire remains under investigation by the Charlestown Police Department and the Rhode Island State Fire Marshall’s Office.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.