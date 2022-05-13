WESTERLY — The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce is offering a second round of funds for three COVID response grant programs for small businesses and nonprofits in Westerly, Stonington and Stonington Borough.
Businesses and nonprofits that have less than $1 million in assets and can demonstrate a negative financial impact directly related to COVID-19 are eligible for consideration.
“So far, over $130,781 has been awarded by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce in the two-state region. Projects have ranged from a new awning, new tack room, outdoor dining area development, technology equipment, vehicle modifications, facade improvements and roof repairs” said Lisa Konicki, chamber president.
The deadline is May 22 for the town of Stonington grant, which has $5,980.87 remaining. The deadline is June 5 for the town of Westerly grant, which has $37,239 remaining, and the Borough of Stonington grant, which has $7,000 remaining to award.
Applications are available at oceanchamber.org. For more information contact Lisa Konicki at 401-596-7761.
— Sun staff
