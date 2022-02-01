NEW SHOREHAM — The Westerly Sun gained a sister on Monday.
Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, the group that owns Sun Media Group and publishes The Westerly Sun, The Express and the Mystic River Press, announced the purchase of the Block Island Times and its related publications from CCC Media on Monday.
Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
The transaction adds a thriving, beloved publication that has chronicled island life for more than a half-century to RISN’s statewide roster, which stretches from the Massachusetts line to Connecticut.
Other newspapers under the Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers umbrella include dailies the Pawtucket Times, The Call of Woonsocket and the Kent County Daily Times, plus weeklies The Independent, the Chariho Times, the Narragansett Times, the East Greenwich Pendulum, the Standard Times and the Coventry Courier. Sun Media Group also includes Sun Graphics, a full-service print and online design agency.
The Block Island Times was founded in 1970 by Publisher Dan Rattiner and Editor Margaret Cabell Self and has been owned by CCC Media, a Connecticut newspaper group that includes the New Britain Herald and the Bristol Press, since 2016. Besides the weekly paper, The Block Island Times publishes four free summer editions and other annual publications, including the magazines Block Island Weddings and the Block Island Dining Guide.
“The Block Island Times is a perfect addition to Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, joining our family of community-oriented, locally-focused newspapers covering Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut,” said Jody Boucher, RISN’s regional publisher. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to serve Block Island and its residents, business owners and visitors.”
Boucher, a frequent visitor to the island, said she was looking forward to getting started.
“We are committed to continuing the tradition of journalistic integrity The Times has offered the island for over 51 years, and we believe the addition to our family of papers will strengthen and increase the reach of readership in the years to come,” she said. ““I look forward to meeting the island’s residents, businesses and organizations over the next few months.”
