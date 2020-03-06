PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is offering grants to communities and private businesses that own and/or operate boating facilities available to the public. The grants, funded by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Clean Vessel Act, support construction and maintenance of marine and land-based pump-out facilities to assist boaters with properly disposing of sewage.
Marinas, yacht clubs, and municipalities are eligible to apply for funding. Projects to construct, replace, retrofit, or maintain pump-out facilities will be considered. Up to $18,750 is available for land-based projects, and up to $56,250 is available for pump-out boat facilities. A 25 percent funding match is required.
All facilities that receive Clean Vessel Act grants must be open to the public and may not charge more than $5 per 25 gallons pumped. This is the first year that grants can be given to defray operating and maintenance costs associated with pump-out vessels, provided that the applicant’s financial records establish that such costs exceed fee revenues.
For more information or for an application, visit dem.ri.gov/programs/benviron/water/finance/clean/pdf/cvagrpro.pdf. All applications are due by 4 p.m., on Tuesday, March 31.
