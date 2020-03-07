WESTERLY — The Washington Trust Company is holding its 20th annual Peanut Butter Drive, which runs through the end of April, to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and local food pantries across Rhode Island and Southeastern Connecticut. More than 3,000 pounds of peanut butter were collected at an employee event last week.
Donations of peanut butter can be dropped off at any Washington Trust branch. In addition, monetary donations to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank can be made at peanutbutterbank.com. A $5 donation helps the food bank buy five jars of peanut butter. Donations of peanut butter will be accepted at shredding events on March 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at various bank branches.
