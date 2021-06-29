From Bristol to Block Island and into Connecticut, there are Independence Day celebrations aplenty in the region. Here is a list of local parades, fireworks displays and other celebrations planned to honor the birth of our nation.
Parades
STONINGTON
Stonington's July Fourth Parade will kick off on Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m., from Wadawanuck Square, 22 High St., Stonington. The parade meanders along the streets of the borough and is followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence on Wadawanuck Square.
GROTON
Groton 4th of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, and run along Route 1 from Poquonnock Plains Park to the Groton Shopping Plaza on Drozdyk Drive. This year’s theme is “Groton’s Everyday Heroes.” For more information, call 860-536-5680.
BRISTOL
The 236th annual Bristol Fourth of July Parade Picnic will take place Sunday, July 4, in downtown Bristol. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will step off at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hope Street and ends on High Street, between State and Bradford. For more information, visit the fourthofjulybristolri.com.
BLOCK ISLAND
The parade route will start at Veterans Park on Monday, July 5, at 11:30 a.m. and end at the statue of Rebecca in Old Harbor. The theme for 2021 is "Celebrate America." For more information call the Visitor's Center at 401-466-2474.
CHEPACHET
The 95th annual Ancients and Horribles Parade will take place Saturday, July 3, at 4 p.m. The parade of locally created floats and displays will wind down Main Street, Glocester. For more information, call 401-568-6206 or visit glocesterri.org.
Fireworks
WEEKAPAUG
The Weekapaug Inn will host an Independence Day Family Day Carnival and Fireworks show on Thursday, July 4, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. There will be dinner, carnival, s'mores and fireworks. Cost is $540 for a table for 4. Visit oceanhouseevents. com for more information.
WATCH HILL
The Ocean House will host an Independence Day Beach Ball on the beach with food, music and fireworks on Saturday, July 3, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $195 for adults, $140 for ages 4 to 20, free for ages 3 and under. For more information, visit oceanhouseevents. com.
BLOCK ISLAND
A fireworks display will take place at dusk on Friday, July 2, at the town beach pavilion. Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks
NORTH KINGSTOWN
The Town of North Kingstown will present a concert by the Lafayette Community Band at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks display on Saturday, July 3, at dusk at the Lafayette Bandstand, 10 Beach St. Rain date is Monday, July 5.
Celebrations
WAKEFIELD
The Wakefield Independence Day celebration will take place on Sunday, July 4, at Old Mountain Field, 831 Kingstown Road, Wakefield. There will be music, children's activities, food vendors and fireworks at dusk. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a concert by Take it to the Bridge. For more information, call 401-789-9301 or visit southkingstownri.com/CivicAlerts.
