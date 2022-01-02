STAMFORD HOSPITAL
Fusaro — Mariana DeSantis Fusaro, the daughter of Jennifer (Alosco) Fusaro and Paul "Teddy" Fusaro Sr. of Fairfield, Conn., was born Nov. 6, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 19 inches. Mariana is the granddaughter of Ana and Dr. Louis Alosco and Nancy Burns-Fusaro and Samuel J. Fusaro Jr., all of Westerly, and the great-granddaughter of Alberta Alosco of Danbury, Conn., and the late Dr. Louis Alosco, Mary and Joseph Henriques, Samuel and Mary (DeSantis) Fusaro and Paul and Marylyn Burns. Mariana’s big brothers are Paul Edward "Teddy” Jr., Louis William and Henriques Burns Fusaro.
