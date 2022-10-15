KATIE PIERCE, Wheeler, Girls Soccer, Junior; Pierce scored four goals in a victory over New London. Pierce has a team-leading seven goals for the Lions this season.

FINN O'KEEFE, Stonington, Girls Soccer, Freshman; O’Keefe scored the winning goal in the final two minutes in a victory against East Lyme. O’Keefe has seven goals for the Bears this season.

SAMANTHA SACCO, Westerly, Girls Soccer, Senior; Sacco scored six goals in three Westerly wins. Two of the goals came in a win over Toll Gate, which was the first Division III loss of the season for the Titans. Sacco has 14 goals this season.

ERIN VONHOUSEN, Chariho, Girls Cross Country, Junior; VonHousen finished first in her race at the Manhattan College Invitational. She turned in a time of 15:21 in the 2.4-mile race to become the first Chariho girl to win a varsity race at the event.

