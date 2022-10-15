LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Heyanka — A son, born Sept. 20, to Sabrina N. (Paone) Heyanka and Jonathan D. Heyanka of North Stonington.
Lenihan — A son, born Sept. 20, to Hannah (DeSarro) Lenihan and Samuel Lenihan of Westerly.
Nelson — A daughter, born Sept. 20, to Jasa K. Nelson and Doyle D. Nelson of Stonington.
Tedeschi — A daughter, born Sept. 23, to Katelynn G. (Hackley) Tedeschi and Jake R. Tedeschi of Stonington.
Serra — A daughter, born Sept. 26, to Katie O. Serra and Travis Z. Serra of Charlestown.
Crispino/Comeau — A daughter, born Sept. 28, to Ariana V. Crispino and Andrew R. Comeau of Stonington.
