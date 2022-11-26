Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies late. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.