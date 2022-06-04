LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Torruella/McCollough — A son, born May 13, to Maria Y. Torruella and Lance McCollough of Pawcatuck.
Toussaint-Sanchez/Myers — A daughter, born May 18, to Marisela L. Toussaint-Sanchez and Christopher L. Myers of Mystic.
Heath/Stoner — A son, born May 19, to Jenna M. Heath and Andrew M. Stoner of Carolina.
Licht — A daughter, born May 24, to Ciara B. (Martin) Licht and Kevin D. Licht of Mystic.
King/Campagna — A daughter, born May 26, to Jennifer A. King and Andrew D. Campagna of Pawcatuck.
