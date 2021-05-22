LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Dion — A son, born May 15, to Matthew D. Dion and Kristina (Kiley) Dion of Mystic.
Perry/Jaiman — A son, born May 15, to Jeremy G. Perry and Elizabeth Jaiman of North Stonington.
Davis — A son, born May 17, to JR Davis and Michelle (Tebbets) Davis of Pawcatuck.
