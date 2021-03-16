LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Spurley/ Browne — A son, born Feb. 26, to Christopher W. Spurley and Natalie Browne of North Stonington.
Jensen/ Hemmann — A daughter, born Feb. 28, to Johan Jensen and Abbey Hemmann of Pawcatuck.
Horn — A daughter, born March 4, to Samuel H. Horn and Alysanne (Cochrane) Horn of Mystic.
Allard — A son, born March 6, to David J. Allard and Kristin (Rivard) Allard of Stonington.
Parker — A son, born March 8, to Robert S. Parker and Alexis (Fusaro) Parker of Pawcatuck.
