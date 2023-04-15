LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Gorgone — A daughter, born March 31, to Lauren T. (Scharn) Gorgone and Nathan R. Gorgone of Westerly.
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 11:20 pm
Sponsored by Rhode Island Media Group: For the 2022-2023 school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting high school Athletes of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the top selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending April 8 are as follows:
