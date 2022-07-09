LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Vece — A daughter, born June 21, to Alicia A. (Berry) Vece and Tara J. Vece of Mystic.
Main/Powden — A daughter, born June 23, to Makayla A. Main and Alex G. Powden of Mystic.
Nelson — A son, born June 25, to Laura E. (Erhart) Nelson and Michael J. Nelson of Mystic.
Opila — A daughter, born June 30, to Laura M. (Degree) Opila and Jeffrey J. Opila of North Stonington.
Rouquayrol/White — A daughter, born July 1, to Priscilla G. G. Rouquayrol and Joshua K. White of Ashaway.
Appleton — A daughter, born July 2, to Katherine T. (Riotte) Appleton and Matthew S. Appleton of North Stonington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.