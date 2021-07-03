LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Dwyer — A son, born, June 23, to Matthew B. Dwyer and Audrey (Uhl) Dwyer of Mystic.
Wojick/Weber — A daughter, born June 24, to Christopher J. Wojick and Courtney Weber of Mystic.
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 3, 2021 @ 11:26 pm
LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Dwyer — A son, born, June 23, to Matthew B. Dwyer and Audrey (Uhl) Dwyer of Mystic.
Wojick/Weber — A daughter, born June 24, to Christopher J. Wojick and Courtney Weber of Mystic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.