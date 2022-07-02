LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Alakad/Qarqour — A son, born June 13, to Manar Alakad and Iyad Qarqour of Mystic.
Valentin/Landin — A son, born June 15, to Shanitza S. Valentin and Omar Landin Jr. of North Stonington.
White — A son, born June 16 to Taylor J. (McCall) White and Marc A. White of North Stonington.
Chavers/Hogan — A daughter, born June 19 to Whitney E. Chavers and Kyle J. Hogan of North Stonington.
