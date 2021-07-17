LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Grant — A daughter, born July 8, to Kevin J. Grant and Kaitlyn (King) Grant of Mystic.
Cuddeback — A son, born July 9, to Adam S. Cuddeback and Shelby (Allen) Cuddeback of Mystic.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 18, 2021 @ 2:57 am
LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Grant — A daughter, born July 8, to Kevin J. Grant and Kaitlyn (King) Grant of Mystic.
Cuddeback — A son, born July 9, to Adam S. Cuddeback and Shelby (Allen) Cuddeback of Mystic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.