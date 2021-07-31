LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
McCullough/Price — A daughter, born July 13, to Bruce K. McCullough and Amber Price of Mystic.
Maiorano —A daughter, born July 15, Glenn N. Maiorano and Lia (Greenleaf) Maiorano of North Stonington.
Hefel —A daughter, born July 16, Thaler J. Hefel and Wesley (Huntington) Hefel of Pawcatuck.
Magee — A daughter, born July 18, Timothy W. Magee and Elisa Magee of Mystic.
Morrissey/ Murphy — A son, born July 18 to Daniel Morrissey and Hannah Murphy of Stonington.
Smith — A daughter, born July 22, to Jacquelyn Smith of Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.