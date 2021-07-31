standing L+M Hospital
LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

McCullough/Price — A daughter, born July 13, to Bruce K. McCullough and Amber Price of Mystic.

Maiorano —A daughter, born July 15, Glenn N. Maiorano and Lia (Greenleaf) Maiorano of North Stonington.

Hefel —A daughter, born July 16, Thaler J. Hefel and Wesley (Huntington) Hefel of Pawcatuck.

Magee — A daughter, born July 18, Timothy W. Magee and Elisa Magee of Mystic.

Morrissey/ Murphy — A son, born July 18 to Daniel Morrissey and Hannah Murphy of Stonington.

Smith — A daughter, born July 22, to Jacquelyn Smith of Westerly.

