LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Torrey/Anton — A son, born July 5, to Jillian M. Torrey and Marcus L. Anton of North Stonington.
Staton — A daughter, born July 6, to Heather A. (Turner) Staton and Robert W. Staton of Mystic.
Paserb — A daughter, born July 14, to Justyna T. (Lebiatowska) Paserb and Maciej M. Paserb of Mystic.
Graeve — A daughter, born July 16, to Mariah A. (Garcia) Graeve and Glenn C. Graeve of Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.