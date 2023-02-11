LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Bowdy — A boy, born Jan. 23, to Melanie A. (Medeiros) Bowdy and Daniel Bowdy of Westerly.
Bessette — A boy, born Jan. 24, to Brittany A. (Quinion) Bessette and Mitchell G. Bessette of Stonington.
Szymonik — A daughter, born Jan. 25, to Shelby A. (Barnes) Szymonik and Matthew D. Szymonik of Mystic.
Terry — A son, born Jan. 26, to Jessica E. (Groom) Terry and Jesse W. Terry of Pawcatuck.
