Birth announcements from L+M Hospital through Aug. 19 Aug 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL DiPietro — A son, born Aug. 19, to Jessica L. (Trianni) DiPietro and David C. DiPietro of Mystic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stonington Matthew D. Buck James R. Woolley Pawcatuck Courtney Carbone Stephanie Hartell Eric C. Green Buck Stonington Lawrence Celia Hospital Memorial Birth Announcement Daughter Benjamin F. Geer Jr. John S. Leese Iii Arturo Padilla Kristen Amanda Mayersohn Michael T. Hodge Jonathan P. Sorensen Mystic Christopher M. Demarco Bryan P. Fiengo Mark A. Olivier Michelle Mitchell Brian J. Manzo-horn Stephanie Jesse E. Bryant Michael D. Reeves Dana Dougherty Brennan P. Dougherty Catherine Laura Matthew S. Appleton Robert F. Ehmer Alejandra Perrin Daniel P. Perrin June Stanley C. Stefanowicz Ii Amelia Gentile Jaylen A. Payne Jennifer Jimmy A. Phoumindr Jason G. Monk Kate Farrar Daniel J. Balceniuk Daniel Farrar Heather Joseph E. Guigli Barbara Curto Caroline John M. Curto Zachary R. O'neill Taylor Tania Joshua Martell Jocelyn Snyder Nickolas T. Robinson Son Sean R. Pike Emily Hollister Alexander E. Austin Daniel J. Cady Sept. 11 Marc G. Tate Ethan T. Cooper Jeanette North Sarah Baumann Peter N. Booker Michael B. Finiguerra Jacob H. Lowe Annie Borden Jeffrey J. Andrews Destinee Crothers Rosie Robert D. Richards Amber Price Bruce K. Mccullough Esteban Vargas Joshua W. Sherron Christina Aaron T. Brown Jose A. Lamboy Iii Kristin Tara Nye Shane C. Gulick C. Turgeon Daniel J. Van Kruiningen Jack Lee Lisa Nicole Kathryn Fuller Barry T. Fuller Jr. Makayla Main Alex G. Powden Trevor A. Torres Melissa Warner Allen M. Carter Jr. Danielle Radock Michael K. Bryant Kurtis C. Radock Kurtis C. Daniel J. Montgomery Kate Vincent P. Parker Sr. Andrew P. Monahan Andrea Masso-isern Daniel R. Vuono Isern Andrea Masso Katlyn Isaac J. Ervin Dana Saragaglia Alex M. Scaperotto Brian Cruz Lindsey Jenna Melzer Tristan R. Stammel Kenneth P. Bechtel Jin Huan Zhu Xingzhen Chen Amanda Amber Berg North Stonington Lindsay Brewer Michael Wall Krista Charles B. Robinson Edmond D. Herring Bryce H. Chamberlain Heather Barnaby Eric P. Gates Christopher T. Patsiga Tara Vece Raymond E. Pietrowski Jr. Alicia Taylor Celico Joseph T. Cimaglio Sr. Stephen R. Lamb Bryan J. Donovan Angel I. Simmons Botany Brett E. Pupillo Danielle Thomas C. Branch Brynn Weber Peter Q. Kornegay Jr. Jessica Michael C. Barnes H. Lease Adam J. Edward P. Field Iv Alyssa Best Ryan Strout Rachael Field Yevgeny Rapoport Benjamin P. Johnson Justin W. Mckenna Colleen Griffin Ryan Bowdy Jacqueline Georgetti Zara Ramos James J. Young Jeffrey J. Opila Brian C. Austin Andrew H. Wydler Adams Joshua J. Byrne Nicole Riske Sarah Boozam Zachary T. Dawson Ruth Everett Nathan J. Martell Nicole Oliver Cutter W. Oliver Matthew V. Morgera Rachael Ashby Joseph D. Feroce Ashley Champagne Richard W. Jackson Kenny Gutschenritter Kirsten Frostad Serena Metivier Evan J. Lebras James B. Bowdy Joseph T. Santos J. Lusk Nora Selinger James C. Rashleigh Brian G. Sattler Meghan Douglas Fortin Alexandrea Fortin Linguistics Christopher R. Diorio Shawn A. Lagace Hillary Antonio E. Okosky Jamie Morton Branden R. Manfredi Matthew D. Brooks Amy Twin Matthew P. Meeder Manola Meeder Daniel J. Mcgouran Michael R. Lacey Katherine Alyssa Maria Torruella Lance Mccollough William M. Clachrie Iv Martin C. Shea Kailah Rebecca Ranya Adraoui Hassan Demartino Lance M. Moran Chris A. Uscinski Lori Stella Vernon-moreno Oscar Moreno-vazquez Christopher W. Morth Rick Dickinson Alysia Rathbun George H. Gumlaw Iii Christopher T. Pounch Victoria Patrick Nina Dickinson Danny M. Quirk Stefanie Casey B. Flynn David W. Grills Champagne Kathleen Natalie Browne Christopher W. Spurley Abbey Hemmann Johan Jensen David J. Allard Samuel H. Horn Robert S. Parker Elizabeth Lillie Steven J. Reardon Brad K. Kazarian Ariana De Labry Alexis Capen Pat Mcguire Worship Andrew J. Seitler Katie Joshua T. Flacke Julie Heather Tolbert Breanna Wentworth James L. Williams Iii Matt J. Maynard Jeffery A. Balestracci Iii Paul M. Vacca Sabrina Marisa Matthew D. Dion Elizabeth Jaiman Jeremy G. Perry Kristina Meredith Simmons Mitchell G. Bessette Brittany Michael Simmons Harold E. Emery Brian M. Pochal Joseph A. Dean Alexandra Ivansheck Jeremy J. Williams Sean C. Lewis Matthew B. Dwyer Courtney Weber Christopher J. Wojick Kevin J. Grant Adam S. Cuddeback Kaitlyn Glenn N. Maiorano Timothy W. Magee Wesley Daniel Morrissey Hannah Murphy John M. Burns Jill Donaghy Henry J. Donaghy Amanda Caswell Roberto L. Toledo Bryan C. Molkenthin Andrew J. Celico Ashley A. Wildes Justin L. Shank Judith J. Mcdeid Taylor P. Wildes Joshua L. Feldman Alicia M. Grace Benjamin R. Terribile Sarah E. Stamm Tyler A. Hittner Vincent Parker Travis J. Yon Kathleen Parker Kevin M. Halter Martha L. Wakim Patrick W. Muzin Morgan E. Yanavich Jeffrey D. Kane Melissa R. Warner Ben A. Freiert Danell J. Sebastian William R. Cox Joseph C. Stanfield Sr. Chloe E. Buck Matthew S. Babik Dana M. Saragaglia Ashley T. Huesman Adam P. Lomeo Benjamin P. Williams Dylan S. Pensis Nina R. Bryan G. Brennan Brenna Edwards Samuel J. Dipollino Jenna M. Melzer Adam J. Antonitis John M. Vincent Bridget D. Donahue Lauren A. Sergio F. Cherenzia Serena J. Metivier Brian W. Taylor Britney A. Anderson Joslyn David A. Love Caron Rebecca E. Ryan F. Bowdy Adam L. Daigle Jessica L. Christopher L. Myers Marisela L. Toussaint-sanchez Maria Y. Torruella Andrew M. Stoner Jenna M. Heath Kevin D. Licht Andrew D. Campagna Jennifer A. King Marc A. White Kyle J. Hogan Whitney E. Chavers Omar Landin Jr. Tara J. Vece Makayla A. Main Michael J. Nelson Joshua K. White Marcus L. Anton Jillian M. Torrey Robert W. Staton Maciej M. Paserb Glenn C. Graeve John W. Gannon Erin D. Gregor Kevin P. Sihabout Collins Enology Kaci L. Collins Miller David C. Dipietro Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Great awakening: Paula and Bill Mitchell of Westerly and their journey to African American art Nationwide, school districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant In the Easy Chair with Kaitlyn Seif In My Own Shoes: The death and demise of our privacy Postscripts: Noted British author found inspiration in grand Block Island hotel’s ashes Birth announcements from L+M Hospital through Aug. 19 View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.