LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
de Labry — A son, born March 15, to Phillip O. de Labry and Ariana de Labry of Mystic.
Capen — A daughter, born March 16, to Hulki Capen and Alexis Capen of North Stonington.
Lamphere/ Simpson — A son, born March 20, to Kaleb M. Lamphere and Shannon Simpson of Pawcatuck.
Brayman — A son, born March 24, to Mackenzie Brayman of North Stonington.
Kazarian — A son, born March 24, to Brad K. Kazarian and Katie (Chase) Kazarian of North Stonington.
Reardon — A daughter, born March 24, to Steven J. Reardon and Nina (Deppen) Reardon of Stonington.
Bolduc — A daughter, born March 25, to John F. Bolduc Jr. and Romena Bolduc of Pawcatuck.
Harrison — A son, born April 1, to Nick Harrison and Kaylee Harrison of Pawcatuck.
McGuire — A daughter, born April 3, to Pat McGuire and Katie (Lima) McGuire of Westerly.
Seitler — A daughter, born April 3, to Andrew J. Seitler and Alyssa (Williams) Seitler of North Stonington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.