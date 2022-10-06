MYSTIC — Mystic Seaport Museum's annual Riverfest celebration — a three-day festival filled with waterfront fun and plenty of folk and sea music — kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. with music from Craig Edwards, the Johnson Girls and Rick Spencer & Dawn Indermuehle and a new collaboration.
The holiday weekend celebration will mark the debut of "Mystic Folkways", a new "creative partnership" with Westerly Sound, an organization founded by Westerly resident Sean W. Spellman, who helped arrange the music for part of the Riverfest celebration on Sunday.
“Sean brings a ton of experience, creativity, energy and vision to this partnership," said the museum's vice president of business development and marketing, Kevin O’Leary, in a statement.
"Kevin's vision for growing the museum's live music programming is something we immediately connected on,” said Spellman. “I’m super excited to work with him and the rest of the staff."
Calling the Seaport Museum "an incredibly valuable cultural asset to our community," Spellman said he feels "grateful to be a part of it, and to work alongside a person with equal passion and understanding of the positive role music can play in bringing people together.”
On Sunday, the music begins at 11 a.m. with James Maple and continues through 5:40 p.m. with the Can Kickers. In between a number of musicians will perform, including Tim Easton; Nick Panken from Spirit Family Reunion; Wildflower; Martin Courtney from Real Estate; Karl Blau; Ian Felice of Felice Brothers; and John McCauley and Ian O’Neil from Deer Tick.
On Monday, Craig Edwards will return for an 11 a.m. performance and will be followed at 1 p.m. by Sharks Come Cruisin’.
Several fishing boats will be docked during the three-day festival and their crews will be ready to meet visitors and talk about oyster farming and sustainable fishing.
Also included in the festivities will be whaleboat demonstrations, an educational program in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a film screening of "From Tide to Table," and harvest-themed games and crafts for children.
All shows are included with general admission to the museum and are free for current members. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.mysticseaport.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.