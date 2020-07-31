Westerly Sun Podcast

You’re listening to the Westerly Sun’s podcast, where we talk about the best local events, new job postings, obituaries, and more.
First, a bit of Rhode Island history. Today’s history update is brought to you by Perennial.
Perennial’s new plant-based drink “Daily Gut & Brain” is a blend of easily digestible nutrients crafted for gut and brain health. A convenient mini-meal, Daily Gut & Brain” is available now at the CVS Pharmacy in Wakefield.
Now for some history. Gilbert Stuart, a painter from Rhode Island who was born in 1755, was considered one of America’s best portraitists. His most famous work is an unfinished painting of George Washington. Eventually, the portrait made its way to the one-dollar bill! That’s right, the portrait of Washington on the dollar bill was created by a Rhode Islander. Tune in again next time for more Rhode Island history!
-
Now for some events.
The Stonington Community Center is hosting their “It Takes a Village Fair” online this weekend on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The show can be viewed on the Stonington Community Center’s Facebook Page. Tune in to check out some amazing local artisans!
https://www.thecomo.org/virtual-fair-artisan-row
Another virtual event we can’t wait to check out is Shakespeare in the Park! They’re presenting King Lear this weekend, and have performances every weekend for the rest of the summer. You can learn more at SFshakes.org
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-shakespeare-at-home-king-lear-tickets-113703470140?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Lastly, don’t forget about the Back to the Future double feature on Saturday. Complete with popcorn and an actual replica of the DeLorean time Machine!
-
It’s not an easy time to look for a new job, we’re here to help. Today’s Job posting comes from Lowes in Lisbon, Connecticut. They’re hiring multiple seasonal positions like stockers, retail associates, and cashiers. If you’re looking for a summer job, this could be the one for you! Apply on their website, jobs.lowes.com.
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25239&siteid=5014&jobid=6552663&codes=617Indeed&codes=INDEED#jobDetails=6552663_5014
-
Today we’re remembering the life of Blanche Brunell. She was 99 years old, and had a long career at the Moore Company in Westerly. During retirement she loved tending to her pets, and also playing cards with friends at the Westerly Senior Center. In memory of Blanche's lifetime of generosity, you can support programs to advocate for the elderly remaining in their homes, along with animal welfare, and pet adoption. Thank you for taking a moment to remember and celebrate Blanche’s life.
That’s it for today, we’ll be back next time with more! Also, remember to check out our sponsor Perennial, Daily Gut & Brain, available at the CVS on Main St. in Wakefield!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.