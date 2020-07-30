Westerly Sun Podcast

You’re listening to the Westerly Sun’s podcast, where we talk about the best local events, new job postings, obituaries, and more.
First, a bit of Rhode Island history. Today’s history update is brought to you by Perennial.
Now for some history. This one might come as a surprise, but a judge in Rhode Island was the first person to ever jail another person for speeding. This happened in 1904 and the offender was driving his motor vehicle at an absurd 15 miles per hour. This seems pretty aggressive to us considering there are many animals that can run faster than that. Tune in tomorrow for another bit of our state’s history!
Now for some events.
There’s another Lobster Boil & BBQ at the ocean house tonight and we can’t wait! It starts at 6 p.m. and you can get tickets on the Ocean House events website. After some lobster, enjoy s’mores by the fire, for an ideal summer night.
If you’re staying at home, there’s a great virtual event this evening at 7 p.m. hosted by the Savoy Bookshop and Cafe. They’re bringing in the author of The Great Pretender, Susannah Cahalan, and the author of Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker. Are you a fan of these books? Tune in! The event is on our website thewesterlysun.com/things-to-do.
Are you interested in a new opportunity? Look no further, we’re here again with another new job listing. Today’s posting comes from Santander Bank in Wickford. They’re hiring a Personal Banking Representative to help serve Santander’s retail and small business customers. If you think you’re a great fit you should apply at santandercareers.com.
Today we’re remembering the life of Michael Patrick Saddow. Michael was born in Westerly, and graduated from Stonington High School before serving with the Rhode Island Army National Guard. Later he graduated from the University of Rhode Island and went on to own a very successful accounting practice. He was caring and generous and loved boating and playing golf. He is survived by his wife, siblings, children, and grandchildren. Thank you for taking a moment with us to remember and celebrate Michael’s life.
