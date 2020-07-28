Westerly Sun Podcast

You’re listening to the Westerly Sun’s podcast, where we talk about the best local events, new job postings, obituaries, and more.
First, a bit of Rhode Island history. Today’s history update is brought to you by Perennial.
Perennial’s new plant-based drink “Daily Gut & Brain” is a blend of easily digestible nutrients crafted for gut and brain health. A convenient mini-meal, Daily Gut & Brain” is available now at the CVS Pharmacy in Wakefield.
Now for some history. Rhode Islanders were the first to take military action against England. A full two years before the Boston Tea Party, we sunk one of her ships in the Narragansett Bay between Newport and Providence. The English ship was called The Gaspee. This event was believed to have been a major factor in unifying the colonies. Join tomorrow for more local history!
-
Now for some events.
The Ocean House is hosting another Movie on the Beach tonight; stop by at 7:30 p.m. to see the showing of Abominable! Don’t forget to get tickets on their website, oceanhouseevents.com ahead of time.
If you’ve been having a tough time finding activities for kids, we’ve got you! Tomorrow morning and every Wednesday after that at 11:30 there’s a virtual childrens book reading. It’s called Books with Bernadette, just search for it on EventBrite!
eventbrite.com/e/books-with-bernadette-ages-4-7-tickets-100078956854?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
-
It’s not an easy time to look for a new job, we’re here to help. Today’s Job posting comes from Quest Montessori School in Narragansett. They’re hiring an Elementary Teaching Assistant. You’d be supporting the teaching in a classroom of children grades 4-6. They’re hiring urgently, so apply soon! You can find the posting on Indeed if you search for Quest Montessori School.
https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q&l=Westerly%2C%20RI&ts=1595562566222&rq=1&rsIdx=0&fromage=last&newcount=580&vjk=ea60fadccaa5caa3
-
Today we’re remembering the life of Robert Pietrusza of Westerly. After graduating from the New York Institute of Technology, Robert became an architect, and eventually started his own business building and designing homes in New Jersey. He was proud to be a US Navy Veteran and served on the USS Independence during Vietnam. He was also the ultimate handyman - he could fix anything and build anything - all with perfect precision and exquisite craftsmanship. Bob was a fisherman, gardener, and inspiring member of the community. He’ll be deeply missed by his sisters and nieces. Thank you for taking a moment with us to remember and celebrate Robert’s life.
-
That’s it for today, we’ll be back next time with more! Also, remember to check out our sponsor Perennial, Daily Gut & Brain, available at the CVS on Main St. in Wakefield!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.