Westerly Sun Podcast

Now for some history. In 1776 Rhode Island became the first colony to renounce allegiance to King George the III, and funny enough, 14 years later in 1790, Rhode Island was the very last colony to ratify the Constitution and officially become a state. This was partially because Rhode Island was independently wealthy, and therefore independent, due to their successful ports in Providence and Newport. They ultimately joined after coming to terms with the financial costs of being treated as a foreign country by the other states. Tune in again tomorrow for more Rhode Island history!
Now for some events. There’s a bit of a heat wave this week, but we’re still excited to join some fun activities in our community!
There's a Back to the Future II and III Double Feature at the Misquamicut Drive in on Saturday August 1st. This is the only double feature of the summer. You can also get your picture with a replica of the DeLorean Time Machine from the movie.
For those of you that are hoping to stay indoors (with the A/C on) tonight, there’s a virtual game night every night this week at 7pm. Register on EventBrite by searching for Newport Virtual Game Night.
There are a lot of businesses in our community that are hiring right now, so we’re excited to tell you about some new job listings. Today’s Job posting comes from Oceanside Chiropractic located in Westerly, They’re hiring a Front Desk Office Assistant to answer phones, schedule appointments, and much more. You can apply online at Indeed.com.
Finally, today we’re remembering the life of Camella Bliven of Westerly. She was the wife of the late Samuel A. Bliven Sr. Mrs. Bliven was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Westerly and Our Lady of Victory Church in Ashaway. She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the casino and spending time with her family and life- long friends. She will be missed dearly by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Thank you for taking a moment today to think about Camella, her family, and to celebrate her life.
