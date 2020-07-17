Westerly Sun Podcast

You’re listening to the Westerly Sun’s podcast, where we talk about the best local events, new job postings, obituaries, and more.
Now for some history. One of the world's most infamous vampires, Mercy Brown, is from Rhode Island. It is one of the best documented cases of the exhumation of a corpse in order to perform rituals to banish an undead manifestation. The incident was part of the wider New England vampire panic in the late 1800’s. We’re sure glad that’s over! Tune in again tomorrow for another bit of Rhode Island history!
It’s Friday! So get a good glass of wine and settle in because some classic romance films have been added to Netflix this week including Pride and Prejudice, and the Notebook!
Also, if you’re looking for a good activity this weekend, Sunday is the 3rd annual Green the Beach Day. It’s at 10am to 10pm at the Winnapaug Pond Parking Lot. If you didn’t make it last year, Green The Beach is a family friendly event with music, exhibits, a beach clean-up, and drive in movie in the evening. Visit oceanchamber.org for more details.
It’s not an easy time to look for a new job, we’re here to help. Today’s Job posting comes from Pinkerton in Plainfield, Connecticut. They’re hiring a temporary full-time Analyst. This Analyst would serve as the subject matter expert on all intelligence related tasks like processes, support requirements, and operational methods. You can apply on their website, pinkerton.com.
Today we’re remembering the life of Thomas E. Koscielecki of Charlestown Rhode Island. Tom is survived by his sister and God daughter. Tom was a proud graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, School of Architecture in 1968. He enjoyed his RISD years and developed lifelong friendships there. He then earned a Masters degree in Architecture from Columbia University in NYC. In 1972 he became the Chief Architect for Parks Canada in the restoration department. He and his team restored the old mining town of Dawson City, Yukon. Thank you for taking a moment with us to remember and celebrate Thomas’s life.
