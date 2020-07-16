Westerly Sun Podcast

THURSDAY 7/16/2020 SCRIPT
You’re listening to the Westerly Sun’s podcast, where we talk about the best local events, new job postings, obituaries, and more.
Now for some history. The first accidental nuclear explosion happened in Rhode Island. In 1964 a uranium recovery worker accidentally spilled a bad combination of radioactive material and caused an explosion in Wood River Junction. Maybe not Rhode Island’s proudest moment, but certainly a memorable one. Tune in again tomorrow for another bit of Rhode Island history!
Now for some events.
There’s a lot going on tonight. As we mentioned earlier this week there are food trucks rolling into Richmond on 5 Richmond Townhouse Road from 5 until 8pm, The Westerly Land Trust is annual 5K race at 6pm, and Back to the Future is playing at the Misquamicut Drive-In at 8pm. It’s a good night to call a friend and get out of the house!
Also, we’ve seen more and more folks picking up gardening during quarantine. And you shouldn’t wait too long to plan your garden for the next season. There’s a Planning Your Fall Garden online class hosted by City Grange tonight. Register for free on Eventbrite.com. Just search for city grange. The event starts at 8pm.
It’s not an easy time to look for a new job, we’re here to help. Today’s Job posting comes from Empower Energy Solutions in Hope Valey. They’re hiring a Solar Consultant with a positive attitude and strong work-ethic. Communication or sales experience is a plus, but not necessary to apply. If you think this is for you, you can text their HR Assistant Lauren (203-347-4808).
Today we’re remembering the life of Earl D. Sprague, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who lived in Westerly, Rhode Island before moving to Palm Coast, FL a few years ago. Earl managed Reid & Hughes in Westerly for many years and before that the Dowers, Gladdings, and Shepard's department store in downtown Westerly. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a long-time member of the Westerly Lions Club and the Masons. Earl was also an avid gardener and furniture maker. Thank you for taking a moment with us to remember and celebrate Earl’s life.
