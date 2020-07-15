Westerly Sun Podcast

You’re listening to the Westerly Sun’s podcast, where we talk about the best local events, new job postings, obituaries, and more.
Now for some history. In classic Rhode Island fashion, we were just one of two states that never ratified the 18th amendment which declared the “manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors” prohibited nationwide. Time to celebrate our state’s commitment to freedom with a drink! And tune in again tomorrow for more Rhode Island history!
Now for some events.
Today, and all Wednesdays this summer the Ocean House at Watch Hill is hosting their newest pop up experience. The taco Shack - featuring tacos and cocktails made with tito's vodka. We’re most excited for their titos frozen lemonade! Swing by at 6pm!
Also, Back to the Future is playing at the Misquamicut Drive-In on tomorrow, and there’ll be a special appearance from actor J.J. Cohen, who played one of our favorite bullys, Skinhead, a member of Biff’s gang. Movie starts at 8, and as usual we suggest you get your tickets ahead of time.
Staying inside? Harriet, the story of the incredible abolitionist, Harriet Tubman is being added to HBO’s streaming service tomorrow. It stars Cynthia Erivo as Tubman, with Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, and Janelle Monáe.
It’s not an easy time to look for a new job, we’re here to help. Today’s Job posting comes from Advanced Aesthetics Dentistry. They’re hiring a full time Dental Hygienist, ideally with one year of experience. Benefits include a 401(k), health insurance, and paid time off. You can reach out to contactus@westerlyfamilydentist.com for more info.
Today we’re remembering the life of Edith Kate Sposato of Westerly. Edith was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1952 with her family. She was known in the family as Oma, Aunt Edith and Tante. She best loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. People looked forward to her quick wit and feisty personality. She was also an incredible seamstress and cook. Thank you for taking a moment with us to remember and celebrate Edith’s life.
