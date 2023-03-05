MARISSA PERKINS, Wheeler, Girls Basketball, Senior; Perkins scored 15 points and had six rebounds as Wheeler beat Old Lyme, 37-36, to earn a berth in the Class S state tournament. Perkins is averaging 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds this season.

RORY RISLEY, Stonington, Girls Basketball, Sophomore; Risley was named MVP of the ECC Division II tournament. Risley scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds as Stonington defeated Windham, 40-31, in the title game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Risley is averaging 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds this season.

ABBEY DONATO, Westerly, Girls Swimming, Sophomore; Donato finished third in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 100 freestyle at the Division II championships. Donato also swam on two fourth-place relays. Westerly finished seventh in the team standings.

CORBIN MARAIA, Chariho, Wrestling, Senior; Maraia placed second at 195 pounds at the state tournament. Maraia finished 2-1 in the tourney with a pair of pins. He is 21-1 for the season.

