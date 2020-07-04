Stonington Crossfit owner Al Furtado wasn’t going to let the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions stand in the way of his annual Fourth of July 1775 crossfit class that honors the establishment of the U.S. Army with an hour-long test of physical fitness/endurance. So he took his clients, numbering about 20, outdoors to the parking lot in front of his facility on Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck to conduct the class on Saturday, July 4. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
