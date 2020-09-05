Health care workers examine the menu of Robin’s Ice Cream Truck before making their selections on Friday at Apple Rehab Clipper on Post Road. Care at Home, a Westerly home care agency, sent the truck to a few local health care facilities to treat their essential workers to a free ice cream on Friday. The truck also visited Westerly Health Center on High Street. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
