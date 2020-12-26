PHOTOS: Sandpipers at Napatree Dec 26, 2020 Dec 26, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now A pair of sandpipers blends into the landscape as the birds hunker down on rocks along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, Dec. 8. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A flock of sandpipers takes flight after a short rest on the rocks along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, Dec. 8. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A flock of sandpipers blends into the landscape as the birds hunker down on rocks along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, Dec. 8. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A flock of sandpipers blends into the landscape as the birds hunker down on rocks along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, Dec. 8. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A flock of sandpipers takes flight after a short rest on the rocks along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, Dec. 8. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A flock of sandpipers blends into the landscape as the birds hunker down on rocks along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, Dec. 8. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A flock of sandpipers blends into the landscape as the birds hunker down on rocks along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, Dec. 8. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A pair of sandpipers blends into the landscape as the birds hunker down on rocks along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, Dec. 8. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A flock of sandpipers takes flight after a short rest on the rocks along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, Dec. 8. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A flock of sandpipers takes flight after a short rest on the rocks along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, Dec. 8. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News In Charlestown, small store plays major role during pandemic Council to discuss infrastructure upgrades at Monday meeting Selectmen spar over expenses at North Stonington Education Center In the Easy Chair with William Hallberg The Year in Review: Charlestown held its own through all the ups and downs of COVID in 2020 In My Own Shoes: We had fun, but we could never be Peggy Postscripts: Humbled author makes amends for several flub-a-dubs in a rough 2020 FEMA awards R.I. Dept. of Health $3 million grant View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.